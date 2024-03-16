U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Short Interest Update

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the February 14th total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ GROW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 181,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,396. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter.

U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is 39.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 69,281 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 96,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 26,848 shares during the period. 25.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

Featured Stories

