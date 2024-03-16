United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Insider Byron Surrett Sells 1,082 Shares of Stock

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) insider Byron Surrett sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $57,865.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,139.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:PRKS traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.34. The company had a trading volume of 746,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,164. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.87 and a 52-week high of $61.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.80.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 72.46% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

