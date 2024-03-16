Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Raised by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Ignite Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,441,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VOO traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $470.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,773,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,366. The stock has a market cap of $376.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $354.99 and a 52 week high of $476.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $455.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

