Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,623 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 28,143 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,893,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,836,750. The stock has a market cap of $166.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Verizon Communications

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

