Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) Short Interest Update

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 384,700 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the February 14th total of 260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 485,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVTL. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $46,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 2.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Vertical Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Vertical Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of EVTL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 156,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,698. Vertical Aerospace has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

