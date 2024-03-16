Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the February 14th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGI. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 51.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 12.9% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $95,000.

Shares of NYSE VGI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.47. 49,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,638. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $7.99.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

