Wallace Advisory Group LLC Sells 269 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of RTX by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 1.3 %

RTX traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,742,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,277,555. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91. The stock has a market cap of $123.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.50 and its 200-day moving average is $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

