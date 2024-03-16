WBH Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock traded up $11.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,596,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $276.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.70.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

