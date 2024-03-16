Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Update

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the February 14th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Willow Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CANSF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,364. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07. Willow Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.13.

About Willow Biosciences

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company has a collaboration agreement with SUANFARMA to develop anti-infective API through precision fermentation.

