Worldcoin (WLD) Price Down 13.7% This Week

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for about $9.13 or 0.00013730 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Worldcoin has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $1.40 billion and $536.72 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Worldcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,408,853 tokens. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 153,058,054.2105379 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 9.27681764 USD and is down -4.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 257 active market(s) with $726,910,824.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Worldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Worldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.