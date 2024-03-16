Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.01 Billion

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for $587.10 or 0.00883001 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $602.08 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 20% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,717,894 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

