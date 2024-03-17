Aergo Price Down 11.3% Over Last Week (AERGO)

Aergo (AERGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Aergo has a market cap of $74.25 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aergo coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aergo has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000712 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Aergo
Aergo’s launch date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo.
Buying and Selling Aergo
