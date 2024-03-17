Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the February 14th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVTE
Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Aerovate Therapeutics
In other news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $50,440.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,960 shares in the company, valued at $49,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $86,683.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George A. Eldridge sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $50,440.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,960 shares in the company, valued at $49,039.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,888 shares of company stock worth $547,989 over the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTE. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,479,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 2,201,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $9,991,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $9,052,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,007,000.
About Aerovate Therapeutics
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aerovate Therapeutics
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.