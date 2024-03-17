Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the February 14th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVTE

Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Aerovate Therapeutics

Shares of AVTE traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.70. 105,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,368. The stock has a market cap of $738.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $27.82.

In other news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $50,440.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,960 shares in the company, valued at $49,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $86,683.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George A. Eldridge sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $50,440.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,960 shares in the company, valued at $49,039.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,888 shares of company stock worth $547,989 over the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTE. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,479,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 2,201,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $9,991,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $9,052,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,007,000.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.