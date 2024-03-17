Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the February 14th total of 2,300,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 307,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in API. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Agora by 147.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 27.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:API remained flat at $2.52 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 123,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.60. Agora has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $4.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.04.

Agora, Inc provides real-time engagement platform-as-a-service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence functionalities.

