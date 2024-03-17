Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the February 14th total of 31,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aileron Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 96.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56,691 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 52.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 63,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 23.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10,311 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Aileron Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Aileron Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.58. The stock had a trading volume of 15,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,480. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.