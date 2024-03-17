American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Short Interest Update

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 298,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the February 14th total of 337,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.07. 339,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,002. American Software has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $13.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $367.75 million, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.70.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $25.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.12 million. American Software had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Software will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,195,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 31.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 1.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 113,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of American Software by 3.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

