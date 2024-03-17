Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Short Interest Update

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the February 14th total of 4,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 4,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $77,448.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,023,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,620,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 4,135 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $77,448.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,023,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,620,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $53,240.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,674 shares of company stock valued at $378,754. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 5,980,997.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,751,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,259 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,402 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 121.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,700,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,131,000 after purchasing an additional 932,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMLX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.24. 3,941,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,990. The stock has a market cap of $219.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.82. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $33.33.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMLX

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.