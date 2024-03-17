ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 249,100 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the February 14th total of 213,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Capital One Financial began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 16,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $1,093,681.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,632,654.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 16,292 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $1,093,681.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,632,654.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,026 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $683,083.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 957,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,217,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 136,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,626,561 in the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 445,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,963,000 after buying an additional 319,601 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,032,000 after buying an additional 277,989 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,725,000 after buying an additional 220,690 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,825,000 after purchasing an additional 191,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,074,000 after purchasing an additional 156,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ANIP traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $66.00. The stock had a trading volume of 332,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 78.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average of $57.45. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $70.50.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

