Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the February 14th total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ APOG traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.18. 414,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,948. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.03.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $339.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.38 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 21.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Tower Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 167.1% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

