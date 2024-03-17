Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the February 14th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Up 16.0 %
AQST stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.09. 6,320,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,393. The stock has a market cap of $446.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 2.85. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25.
In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $129,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,040,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,525.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
