AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 254,500 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the February 14th total of 228,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 141,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

AssetMark Financial Stock Performance

AMK stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.71. The company had a trading volume of 227,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,259. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.37. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.11.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $158.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.88 million. Analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AssetMark Financial

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,116,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,390,000 after buying an additional 31,156 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 35,476 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 27,051 shares during the period. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on AssetMark Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Featured Stories

