AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 254,500 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the February 14th total of 228,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 141,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
AssetMark Financial Stock Performance
AMK stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.71. The company had a trading volume of 227,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,259. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.37. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.11.
AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $158.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.88 million. Analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on AssetMark Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.
AssetMark Financial Company Profile
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
