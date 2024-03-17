Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 216,500 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the February 14th total of 194,100 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Lithium

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,525,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Atlas Lithium by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 276,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its position in Atlas Lithium by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 215,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atlas Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,864,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Lithium Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,225. Atlas Lithium has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.21.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

