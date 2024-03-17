Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Position Decreased by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group decreased its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Baidu were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 841.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,089 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 347,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,429,000 after purchasing an additional 22,797 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 99,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Nomura raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.69.

Baidu Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $103.86. 1,970,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,478,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.58 and a 52 week high of $160.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.54.

About Baidu

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.