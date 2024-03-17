Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Short Interest Update

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the February 14th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 988,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Berry Trading Up 1.8 %

Berry stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,889,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,463. The firm has a market cap of $560.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.63. Berry has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.38.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Berry had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $216.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Berry’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous None dividend of $0.21. Berry’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Berry by 302.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,847,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648,164 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,691,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,795,000 after acquiring an additional 109,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,028,474 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,476,000 after acquiring an additional 155,209 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,639,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,274,000 after acquiring an additional 371,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Berry by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,537,851 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,902,000 after acquiring an additional 284,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

