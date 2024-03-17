Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Short Interest Down 9.7% in February

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the February 14th total of 3,100,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Biogen Trading Down 0.1 %

BIIB traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.31. 2,407,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,763. Biogen has a one year low of $215.35 and a one year high of $319.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.57.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Biogen news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,929.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 789 shares of company stock valued at $182,213. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 105.1% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

