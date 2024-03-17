BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Shares Sold by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5,155.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 492,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $3,728,951.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,871,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,250,987.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,645,550 shares of company stock worth $36,187,474.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.78. The company had a trading volume of 504,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,021. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

(Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.