Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $382.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.63 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 17.82%. Buckle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share.

Buckle Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of BKE stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.23. Buckle has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $48.15.

Get Buckle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Institutional Trading of Buckle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Buckle by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,832,000 after buying an additional 199,559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Buckle by 72.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,285,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,874,000 after buying an additional 538,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Buckle by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,867,000 after buying an additional 44,964 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Buckle by 5.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,202,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,904,000 after buying an additional 61,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Buckle by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 875,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,723,000 after buying an additional 67,218 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Buckle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.