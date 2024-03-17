David J Yvars Group Cuts Stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

David J Yvars Group lowered its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

RVT stock remained flat at $14.27 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 146,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,350. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60.

Royce Value Trust Dividend Announcement

Royce Value Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

