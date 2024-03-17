David J Yvars Group Lowers Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

David J Yvars Group decreased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology comprises about 3.2% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,105 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.89. 1,432,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,879. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.45 and its 200 day moving average is $193.27. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.11 and a beta of 1.63. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $124.24 and a 1 year high of $272.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.43) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Spotify Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.83.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

