David J Yvars Group Sells 7,123 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

David J Yvars Group lessened its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,123 shares during the quarter. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CII. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 77,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 500,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,606 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:CII traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $19.14. 77,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,689. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average is $18.68. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $19.81.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

