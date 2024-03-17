David J Yvars Group Takes Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,232,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,877,000 after acquiring an additional 423,889 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,867,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,214,000 after acquiring an additional 373,982 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,434,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,563,000 after acquiring an additional 14,955 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,393,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,789,000 after purchasing an additional 312,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 900,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 41,613 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ PEY traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $19.93. The stock had a trading volume of 220,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,128. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.0806 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

