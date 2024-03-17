Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Holdings Decreased by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group decreased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,305 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace accounts for approximately 2.1% of David J Yvars Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at $1,881,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 6.1% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,137,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,038,000 after purchasing an additional 122,841 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 10.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,038,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,717,000 after purchasing an additional 375,463 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Dynatrace by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 694,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,447,000 after purchasing an additional 134,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:DT traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.61. 7,812,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,758,431. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.08. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $61.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $371,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Benson sold 35,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,974,020.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 299,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,429,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $371,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,321,183 shares of company stock valued at $753,238,442. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

