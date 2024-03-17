Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the February 14th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGRP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,613. Enstar Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63.

Enstar Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

