F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Short Interest Up 11.5% in February

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the February 14th total of 1,650,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 473,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of F5 stock traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.90. 875,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,657. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.36 and a 200 day moving average of $170.73. F5 has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $199.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5 will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $155,784.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,364.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,687 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its position in F5 by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,912 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in F5 by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in F5 by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,706 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in F5 by 6.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in F5 by 2.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

