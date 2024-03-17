Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,220 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $28,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.45. 8,046,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,555,160. The firm has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $61.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.43.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

