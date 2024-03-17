Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 10,621 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,172 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,621 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $33,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.40. The company had a trading volume of 17,144,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,752,379. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

