Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 177 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $34,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $134.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,698,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,347. The firm has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.66 and a 1 year high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $962,156.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,742.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $962,156.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,742.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,617 shares of company stock worth $20,784,288 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

