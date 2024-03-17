Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Short Interest Down 9.7% in February

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the February 14th total of 110,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMGI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Matrix Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Golden Matrix Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Matrix Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Golden Matrix Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Golden Matrix Group by 93.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Golden Matrix Group Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of GMGI stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.29 million, a P/E ratio of -102.33 and a beta of 0.51. Golden Matrix Group has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $3.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65.

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group ( NASDAQ:GMGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.78 million for the quarter. Golden Matrix Group had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 2.66%.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

