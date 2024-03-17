Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Short Interest Down 9.7% in February

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 595,300 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the February 14th total of 659,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 422,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

NYSE GPMT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.17. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $6.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.53%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

Institutional Trading of Granite Point Mortgage Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 108.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,605,000 after purchasing an additional 823,363 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 367.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 972,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 764,665 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 371.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 557,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 439,497 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 241.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 585,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 413,776 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Featured Articles

