High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $94.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

High Tide Stock Performance

HITI opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $143.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.49. High Tide has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in High Tide by 149.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 52,882 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in High Tide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in High Tide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in High Tide by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in High Tide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

