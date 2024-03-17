IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Short Interest Update

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the February 14th total of 77,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IESC traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.21. The company had a trading volume of 207,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,833. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.63. IES has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $117.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.33.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 4.41%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 8,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total transaction of $710,004.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,561,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,094,827.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 8,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total value of $710,004.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,561,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,094,827.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $316,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,500,233 shares in the company, valued at $984,419,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 149,904 shares of company stock worth $14,097,244 over the last three months. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in IES by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in IES by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IES by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,077,000 after acquiring an additional 20,877 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in IES by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in IES by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

