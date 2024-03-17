Information Services Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:III)

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Information Services Group has a payout ratio of 56.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Information Services Group to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

III opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.76 million, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.44. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $5.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 535.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 108,571.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

