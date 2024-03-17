Integrated Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,310,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,427. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $49.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.72.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

