Integrated Capital Management Inc. Sells 777 Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SRH Total Return Fund were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 1,097,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 802,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 207,142 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 612,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 18,699 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 585,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 471,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 37,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:STEW traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 69,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,998. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.64.

SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

About SRH Total Return Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

