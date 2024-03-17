iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 21.2% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,756,000 after acquiring an additional 72,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,820,000 after acquiring an additional 186,384 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $513.23. 8,081,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,756,718. The business has a 50-day moving average of $498.24 and a 200 day moving average of $465.97. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $388.05 and a fifty-two week high of $520.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

