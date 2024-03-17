JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Sold by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,525 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for 4.2% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

JQUA traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.80. 889,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,414. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $38.86 and a one year high of $52.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.85.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

