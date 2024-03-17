Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director Patrick Charles Evans Buys 35,500 Shares of Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) Director Patrick Charles Evans bought 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,300.00.

Patrick Charles Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mirasol Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, December 20th, Patrick Charles Evans acquired 129,800 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$90,860.00.

Mirasol Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

MRZ opened at C$0.58 on Friday. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.48 and a twelve month high of C$1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.61. The stock has a market cap of C$38.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirasol Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirasol Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.