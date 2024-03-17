Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stake Lifted by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 98,216 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $38,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.5% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in Prologis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Prologis by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLD traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $129.02. 6,698,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,175,803. The company has a market capitalization of $119.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.41. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.78%.

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Mizuho raised their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.73.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

