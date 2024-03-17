Shilanski & Associates Inc. Acquires 11,307 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,307 shares during the period. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF comprises 1.5% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSK. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,574,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 938,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after buying an additional 50,693 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 664,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after buying an additional 54,921 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 632,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after buying an additional 94,801 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 502,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,476,000 after purchasing an additional 216,926 shares during the period.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,634. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average is $33.14. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $29.91 and a 52-week high of $35.12.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

