Shilanski & Associates Inc. Acquires 12,528 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,528 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,954,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,292. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average of $41.79.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.